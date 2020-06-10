Crews make progress Wednesday night after storm causes outages, damage in Bay City

(06/10/20) - Power was restored to thousands of Bay City Electric Light & Power customers by Wednesday night, however, some still remained without electricity heading into the late night hours following a severe storm.

Tree lands partially on power line in Bay City following severe storm on 06/10/20. (Lincoln and 13th)

Strong winds, lighting and rain moved quickly through Bay City, but took down several trees and electrical wires in the process.

We observed damage along Sheridan and Lincoln streets between 13th and 19th.

"It hit us pretty hard and it scared us. It was very scary," Vanessa Rogers said.

Periods of heavy rain made life difficult for crews working to restore power.

Around 4 p.m., BCELP reported 1,500 to 2,000 customers still needed their power restored, but approximately 3,000 to 4,000 had their lights cut back on at that point.

Vanessa Rogers and her brother Dennis Baker were caring for their 90-year-old grandfather when they lost power and heard a tree fall on Lincoln.

"All of a sudden I heard a loud cracking noise, and I was really concerned about my neighbor just because I knew the tree was pointed toward his house," Dennis Baker said.

The tree, which partly rested on top of a power line, missed his elderly neighbor's home by inches.

"Boy that is a close call," Baker said.

An update just before 7 p.m. showed that roughly 1,500 customers were still without power.

Just one block over from Lincoln, on Sheridan, we observed aother tree with wires tangled around it in almost the same spot as the tree on Lincoln. The tree on Sheridan also barely missed a by inches.

It was a similar story around the county with reports of property damage and of trees blocking roadways.

"It freaked me out because it literally moved the trailer back there," said Anthony Watson.

Anthony Watson was working on his trailer in the backyard when he noticed the sky change colors.

"Once it got real dark and the rain, it was like the wind was blowing from every different direction. It was like a whiteout," Watson said.

Meanwhile, on the corner of Cass and Garfield, crews worked to remove a tree that split through a home while an elderly couple was inside of it.

Neighbors told ABC12 that couple is okay and is being looked after by family.

Residents are still being asked to treat any downed wire as if it is live and to report it.

Just as quickly as the damage happened, the power company removed trees and turned the lights back on for thousands of customers.

By 9:15 p.m. the electric company said on Facebook (where it provided hourly updates) that the area of N Catherine/Dean, etc. had been restored. However, the Killarney/Tobico Beach area needed more repairs than initially thought. The power company said that area should have lights on again by 11 p.m.

The company serves 21,000 customers in the city and surrounding townships.

No injuries were reported in Bay City following the wild weather on Wednesday.