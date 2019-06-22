Crews on scene of fire at Serenity assisted living in Thetford Township

(06/22/19) -- Fire crews are currently on scene of a fire that has destroyed Serenity Assisted Living in Thetford Township.

The address of the facility is 11328 Bray Road.

Firefighters say everyone made it out safely.

They say 12 people were in the building at the time of the fire, which was paged out shortly before 9:30 Saturday morning.

The building itself is a complete loss.

The cause is unknown at this time, but firefighters say a few explosions went off in the garage.

We will have more coverage of this story this evening on ABC12 news at 6:00.