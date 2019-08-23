Crim Festival of Races gets under way with expo, Lois Craig Invitational

(8/23/2019) - Downtown Flint came alive with runners and fitness enthusiasts as the Crim Festival of Races hit full swing on Friday.

More than 100 Special Olympics runners took part in the 43rd Lois Craig Invitational to start the Crim Festival of Races in downtown Flint.

The Riverfront Conference Center was packed most of the day with the Crim's annual expo. Runners spent the day registering, picking up their bibs and perusing a wide selection of products to make their race go well.

Outside, the 43rd annual Lois Craig Invitational welcomed more than 100 Special Olympics athletes for a run down Saginaw Street. Crowds cheered on the runners as they completed the course on the bricks.

ABC12 is planning a special hour and a half show from 7:30 to 9 a.m. live from downtown Flint as the featured 10-mile race and other fun events leave the starting line.