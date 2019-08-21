Crim Festival of Races organizers gear up for big fitness weekend

(8/21/2019) - Thousands of people will be lacing up their running shoes for the HAP Crim Festival of Races this weekend.

It's a major deal for many local and elite runners.

"We bring the world's fastest runners. We have our returning champion Julius Kogo and dozens of other national elite runners,” said Race Director Andy Younger.

Medals given out will be quite interesting than the previous years.

"The medals this year are just absolutely beautiful. Something a little new this year, it's almost like a stained-glass effect,” Younger said.

If people don’t want to run in the race, organizers said they can volunteer.

“The race would not be successful without the help of our thousands of volunteers. We need people to pass out water. There’s so much to do,” said volunteer coordinator Ruth Cantor.

Safety is the No. 1 priority. There will be heavy police presence throughout the community.

"What they are doing is making sure all the crowds are going to be safe and that the courses are clear,” Younger said.

The Health Alliance Plan is heavily devoted to the Crim, hoping to continue to shine a light on being healthy

"We love to see our members in the community as a whole, just to get a little more active, just be a little more aware, just pay a little bit more attention to their and wellness,” said HAP representative Bridget Hollingsworth.

See the Crim Festival of Races website for runner registration or more information about volunteering.