Crim Fitness Foundation announces new features to this year's races

(05/21/19) -- Runners, walkers and spectators alike, three months from now will be your time to shine. The 43rd annual HAP Crim Festival of Races will be here before we know it. And there are some exciting new features to add to to this year's racing experience.

There will be what's called a Rock The Block community festival the Friday night before the races; it's a decades themed party where there will be music from the 70s, 80s and 90s right in downtown Flint.

"We're encouraging people to come out, totally free, come out in your decades wear, whatever your favorite decade is and celebrate all night and just get ready for the fun the next day," said Crim Race Director Andy Younger.

The Crim will also be putting on a 10 mile tailgate party where businesses, organizations, churches, schools and other groups will be encouraged to cheer on runners and walkers as they make the long 10 mile trek through Flint.

"We'll have some secret judges out there who are going to be judging the top rated cheering sections and we'll actually have prize money for those groups," Younger said.

At the end of the 10 mile, runners will be able to choose from either a slice of pizza or a piece of Miche bread from Crust Bakery, topped with either hummus, a cheese spread or Nutella.

Younger says the new features to this year's races are a direct result of those who make the Crim possible year after year.

"We ask a lot of questions, we do a lot of surveying, if we get an idea, we usually ask our racers to give us feedback, and thankfully, they're very honest."

Younger says there will be no changes to any of the courses for this year.