Crim Fitness Foundation kicks off summer with mini-Crim and Flint Cycle Fest

(5/31/2019) - It’s time to pull out your kid’s sneakers and watch them run the finish line.

Saturday is the Marti Austin Kids Classic at the Flint Cultural Center It's known as the "mini-Crim" and children from ages birth to 14 can participate.

"It's a lot of fun, it's really nice to see the parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles participating in the events with the kids,” said program coordinator Sara Duncan.

There's the Diaper Dash, Toddler Trot, quarter mile, half mile and 1 mile races. Kids will receive a medal, shirt and some delicious pizza at the finish line.

"It's a great way to end the school year and then kick off the summer,” Duncan said.

On June 9, the Flint Cycle Fest comes in full effect. People can ride their bike at a casual, relaxed pace throughout the city.

"That's my hope to get 300 to 500 people on bikes out here, just filling up the streets, showing people in Flint that we bike in Flint, there's a very strong bike culture here,” said Active Communities Manager Theresa Roach. "It supports our work that we do in Flint around biking and walking and creating safe neighborhoods.”

The Cycling Circle is part of the fest. It's a free event for children to get on their bikes and test out those training wheels.

"It's a great addition to the Flint Cycle Fest and we're really excited to bring all the kids out,” said Sarah Scheitler,the manager of the Corridor Alliance Chapter of The Flint River Watershed Coalition. "We really want to develop that next generation of bike riders, we want them to know how to do it safely so they can share the road.”

Anyone without children or a bike can still help and volunteer for the events.

"We really welcome anybody that just want to be part of the day,” Duncan said.

