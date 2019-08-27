Crim Inspiration: 80-year-old Flushing man crushes The Crim

(8/27/19) - The HAP Crim Festival of Races is known for encouraging people of all ages and abilities to get up, and get moving.

A Flushing man is not letting his age, or past health habits, slow him down.

George Gawthrop says if he can run the Crim, anyone can.

"There's not too many people out there actually running at 80 years old," says Gawthrop.

Eighty-years-old, and around 35 Crim races under his belt!

Not bad for a former smoker, whose daughter encouraged him to change his ways, decades ago.

"My daughter, she was in cross country in high school and she kind of got me started in the crim. Of course, I had to throw my cigarettes away. But after that, it was a go!"

It became a family affair, with Gawthrop getting his granddaughter racing, too.

"I got her started when she was really young. And I always enjoyed running with her," says Gawthrop.

Fast forward years later, and he is still on the move.

"I'm running four days a week, now," he says.

He says training for the Crim not only helps you focus on your health, but it also builds community. Gawthrop led a training group for 15 years.

"That's what keeps me going. We've been running with these people and have gotten to know them. It's just fun getting out there and running with them," says Gawthrop.

It is that support that drives the first-time runner, or an experienced runner, like him.

"Once you get a person involved in something like that, you find out most will stick with it," he says.

Now, he is encouraging others to get "stuck on" the Crim, too.

"It's really great. It just makes you feel good to get out there and do the Crim."