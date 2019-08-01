Crim & Back to the Bricks safety a top priority

(8/1/19) - Recent shootings, like at the Garlic Festival in California, have brought up concerns about safety here at home.

With two major events this month in Flint, it's always challenging when you have thousands of people together in one place at one time.

That's why safety preparations are constantly being updated to help protect those attending.

Each year, tens of thousands of people head to downtown Flint for the Crim Festival of Races and Back to the Bricks vehicle extravaganza.

Organizers spend a lot of time planning security strategies to make coming to these events enjoyable for all.

Back to the Bricks Vice Chairman Steve Hobson said, "We have really good relationships with the Flint Police Department and all the law enforcement, the State Police and government officials that are here helping us out."

Crim Assistant Race Director Joe DiMambro added, "We incorporate a lot of different municipalities and police control, whether it's in plain clothes or if it's in uniform, so even if you don't see a police officer, know that people are watching."

That watching can come from a variety of sources that will be monitored throughout the entire run of both events.

"Even on top of the people that are around, we tap into our instant command that has cameras, hundreds of cameras that watch all of downtown. We also incorporate the state's helicopter that really is able to pinpoint runners and walkers, not just downtown, but all along all of our courses," DiMambro commented.

While all eyes will be on several thousand classic and custom vehicles along Saginaw Street for Back to the Bricks, you may also see some other forms of transportation.

"We do make sure that there are vehicles placed strategically so that there is no possibility of runaway cars getting to our fans, getting to our guests," Hobson commented.

Additional safety measures will be in place, including thousands of volunteers, as well as things organizers wouldn't discuss, to help make sure the focus is on runners and shiny vehicles.