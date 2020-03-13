Crim foundation supporting Flint students during coronavirus school closure

(3/13/2020) - Students who rely on school for daily meals and nutrition could be looking at other alternatives during a mandated three-week shutdown in place now.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced statewide K-12 school closures from Monday through at least April 5 to slow the spread of coronavirus. During that time, the Crim Fitness Foundation is making sure Flint students are fed.

The Crim works with students at more than a dozen schools in the city of Flint. As coronavirus shifts the way things are done, the Crim is adjusting to the needs of students while class is not in session.

"We're working through trying to create a plan hour-by-hour really," said Lauren Holaly-Zembo, the vice president of community impact for the Crim. "We've never experienced anything like this."

Crim is lead agency for the Flint Community Education Initiative and works closely with Flint Community Schools. That relationship will be vital as the state and city of Flint take emergency action to combat the spread of coronavirus.

"We've met with the Flint Community Schools and we're supporting them in their plan to make sure that our community school directors are doing regular wellness checks in with families on them as they're at home, and helping with their plan around food service into the communities," Holaly-Zembo said.

In addition to connecting families to health, education and financial resources, they ask parents to stay connected to social media. As community school directors check up on families, Holaly-Zembo said they are remaining flexible in how they approach this fluid situation.

"The beauty of us being in school everyday is we really have relationships and connections with families," she said.