Final preparation for Crim Festival of Races under way a month before event

(7/24/119) - Runners will be back on the bricks for the Crim Festival of Races in one month.

Organizers are busy tying up loose ends ahead of race weekend. New swag just arrived, including freshly designed medals.

"I'm really excited about this year's medals. Not only did they incorporate the similar design elements as the shirt, but this year we actually have a, it's like a stained-glass effect and they're translucent. And in the right light, it is absolutely stunning," Crim Race Director Andy Younger said.

These medals will be awarded for all of the race events, including the ever-popular 10-mile trek through the streets of Flint.

This is the 42nd year of the Crim, which brings in runners and spectators from all over the country and even the world.

Aside from new shirts that were previously introduced, there's a new logo and poster which show-cases the spirit of Vehicle City.

"So you see the skyline, you'll see hint of some bricks and the blue line. But, it's also just about, what I love about it is that it really has a lot of positive energy," Younger said.

There will be a big party Friday night before the races. Groups and businesses are also encouraged to line the course to support all the racers.

Younger added that the Crim Festival of Races is still looking for volunteers. Anyone interested in helping, should go to the Crim website.