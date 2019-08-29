Crim runner blames pothole for injury

A Flint pothole sidelines a professional runner and Olympic hopeful in this year's Crim. The injury is putting a national spotlight on Michigan's crumbling roads.

Chris Derrick says doctors told him he'd have to stop training for three to four weeks. He says he's disappointed considering the reason he ran in the Crim was to tune-up for the Chicago marathon.

"It was just a big pothole I guess," Derrick said.

2020 Olympic hopeful Chris Derrick of Portland, Oregon signed up to run his first-ever Crim and race in Michigan.

Derrick and several others led more than 10,000 racers in the 10-mile race. Before even reaching the one-mile marker on Chavez Drive the 28-year-old with his bright neon green shoes had to stop.

"I didn't see it. I was moving fast. I was moving about 4:45per mile pace," Derrick said.

He says the reason he couldn't get to that first mile was that his foot hit the edge of a "big ol' pothole."

"Unfortunately as I was applying maximum force to the ground, the ground wasn't as even as I preferred," Derrick said.

This is Derrick's first career Did Not Finish. After lying on the sidelines for some time, Derrick hobbled back to the starting line to the medical tent.

"This is definitely my first done like one minute I am fine, and the next thing I am not. Kind of like a football player versus a runner with overuse." Derrick said.

Derrick fractured the head of his fibula. He says the doctors did point out a plus for his injury that he won't need surgery.

"This was the fracture I wanted, which I guess is good."

Derrick's injury is getting national attention. It's been used to highlight the lack of progress made by lawmakers towards fixing Michigan's roads.

"This is definitely a thing in Michigan," Derrick said.

But the runner isn't letting a Michigan pothole slow him down. Derrick plans to qualify for the Olympic's in Tokyo. He's come just shy of running in the past two Olympic Games.

"I guess it's happened. I'm just going to try and regroup and move forward and do the best that I can," Derrick said.

The Crim Foundation has reached out and apologized to Derrick. Race Director Andy Younger says this is the first time they've had an injury because of the conditions on the course.

