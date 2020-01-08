Crime Stoppers tips helped police make 32 felony arrests in 2019

(1/8/2020) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County thanked the community for a successful year in 2019 with 513 tips submitted and nearly $15,000 in rewards distributed.

Crime Stoppers Director Julie Lopez said tips to the organization helped police make 32 felony arrests, confiscate illegal drugs and seize stolen firearms.

“We are very happy with the successes we’ve had this year," Lopez said. "Law enforcement has done an excellent job following up on the tips. The community is determined to reduce and prevent crime and we are all here to help.”

Crime Stoppers tips are passed to law enforcement agencies across Genesee County, including the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“ATF appreciates the dedication and commitment Crime Stoppers has to the citizens of Flint and Genesee County. Tips from the community have resulted in the removal of violent offenders from our neighborhoods,” said Special Agent in Charge James Deir. “By working together, we are making the community safer.”

Crime Stoppers unveiled a new geo-fencing system to help solve crimes in 2019. Anyone on a mobile device in a targeted area on a website connected to Outfront Media will see a banner on their screen leading directly to a page where they can leave a tip with one tap.

“The implementation of apps using Outfront Media to utilize geo-fencing for case awareness may be one of the most significant events in the history of Crime Stoppers,” said Judge Richard W. Carter, director of legal services for Crime Stoppers of the United States of America, Inc.

The Flint and Genesee County chapter of Crime Stoppers, along with Lopez, also received national recognition from the organization for their work to solve crime.