CrimeStoppers billboards help with searching for missing woman

(9/25/2019) - CrimeStoppers set up two billboards along Saginaw Street to help solve the disappearance of Brianna Vibert two years ago.

Family and friends paid for the billboards with her photo near the intersections of Hemphill Road and Atherton Road with Saginaw Street in Flint.

Vibert was last seen in the area on July 15, 2017. She was walking from the Mobil gas station on Saginaw Street toward Atherton Road around 2:45 a.m. when she disappeared.

Vibert is 5-foot-9, 120 pounds and has tattoo reading "family" on her right shoulder, along with smaller tattoos on both wrists. She also wears piercings in both ears and her nose.

She was last seen wearing a cream colored top, black capri pants and flip flops.

Anyone with information on Vibert's whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. A reward is being offered for information that leads to her.