Criminal charges against former Paris Academy owner dropped

(3/9/2020) - The criminal case against the former head of an online charter school based in Saginaw Township has been dismissed, for now.

A Saginaw County District Court judge dismissed the case against Nancy Paris without prejudice, meaning the charges could be filed again.

Paris faced charges of embezzlement and conducting a criminal enterprise. She was accused of inflating enrollment numbers at the then-Paris Academy to collect more state per-pupil funding.

Paris was charged more than a year ago. After a lengthy preliminary hearing, Judge Randall Jurrens ruled there is not enough evidence to send the case to circuit court.

Embezzlement charges were also dismissed against her friend, Jeff Machiela. However, he still faces a gun charge.

The Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office will review transcripts of the preliminary hearing before determining whether to re-issue the charges.

Paris and her attorney could not be reached for comment Monday.