Criminal investigation under way after Freeland man froze to death in home

(2/18/2020) - Police say the 62-year-old man found frozen to death in his home on Saturday had paid his past due electric bill, but Consumers Energy didn't restore service.

The Tittabawassee Township Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation into Arnoul Jaros' death, which was discovered on Saturday.

Police responded to his residence on Mulberry Court in Freeland on Saturday afternoon after relatives reported they hadn't heard from him in at least two months. Officers found his body "in a frozen state," according to a statement.

Investigators say Consumers Energy cut electricity and natural gas service from the house in July. Jaros' house was only 25 degrees inside.

Jaros had no phone service or a cell phone.

Consumers turned off service to Jaros due to nonpayment, but police say his overdue bill was paid in full on July 15. However, the company never was contacted to restore service after the payment was received.

Consumers Energy released the following statement on the matter:

"Consumers Energy learned Saturday afternoon about the death of a Freeland resident. Consumers Energy stopped providing natural gas in May 2019 and electricity in July 2019 to this person’s home due to non-payment of bills. The balance on the account was paid later in July, but Consumers Energy did not receive a request to restore service or a payment for the restoration fee. The instructions to restore service appear on all customer shut-off notices. We are currently working with local law enforcement officials to understand more about the situation and are reviewing this person’s account records. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to this person's friends and loved ones."

Investigators ruled Jaros' cause of death as hypothermia after they found no signs of foul play in the residence. Police plan to turn over reports on the death to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office for review of possible criminal charges.