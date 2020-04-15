Crochet creations for front line workers

It can be a slight annoyance to wear a mask to the grocery store or pharmacy, but for those on the frontline, they are wearing uncomfortable masks for hours on end.

One Flushing woman is doing all she can to make wearing those masks at least a little easier.

"It's kind of a stress reliever for me actually," said Mackenzie Poyer.

Poyer's long time hobby of crocheting is now helping others.

"I did hear about a lot of people having issues with their ears hurting, people with latex issues causing blistering and cutting on the backs of their ears," said Poyer. "So, I can't sew to make masks but maybe I can do something else to help.'

That's what sparked this crocheted creation.

It's easy to use to. It's a small strap with two buttons on each end.

You loop one elastic band onto a button, secure your mask, then pull it around to secure the other band on the second button.

"They're also machine washable and reusable," said Poyer.

It only takes her about 5 to 10 minutes to make one-- and she already has dozens made ready to help bring comfort to anyone wearing a mask.

"The people on the front line are wearing masks 12+ hours a day. A lot of them are working very long hours," said Poyer. "So having that extra comfort that they don't have to worry about their ears hurting or having to readjust and touching their face-- anything to help with that."

You can find her and more information through Everyday Crochet on Facebook.