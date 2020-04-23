Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad not opening this summer

(4/23/2020) - Coronavirus will keep a popular Genesee County tourist destination closed for the entire summer.

Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad will not open for the summer 2020 season due to the ongoing pandemic, the Genesee County Parks and Recreation Commission announced on Thursday.

The attraction is hoping to open in October for the fall and winter holiday season.

"This was a difficult decision for the Park Commission," said Genesee County Parks Director Barry June. "They felt it was the correct one for the many, elderly staff and volunteers that make Crossroads the excellent venue that it is."

This is the first time Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad will delay opening since its inception in 1976.