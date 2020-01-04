Crowdfunded 'Robocop' statue nears completion in Michigan

(01/04/2020) - A statue of the robotic cop from the 1987 film “RoboCop" set in Detroit is nearing completion ahead of its debut at a science museum in Michigan.

The Detroit News reports that organizers of the Kickstarter campaign website who crowdfunded Robocop for the city posted some photos on Tuesday with an update of the statue with a note that its final form is coming “later this winter" at the Michigan Science Center.

