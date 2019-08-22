Cuddlers needed to comfort, soothe babies overnight at Covenant neonatal unit

(8/22/2019) - Covenant Regional Medical Centers is looking for volunteers to comfort and help care for babies in its neonatal intensive care unit overnight.

Volunteers comfort, rock and soothe babies on four-hour shifts overnight from midnight to 8 a.m. Each volunteer is asked to work at least one four-hour shift per week and make a one-year commitment to the program.

Anyone interested has to pass a background check, interview and extensive training program.

Covenant says it's "baby cuddlers" help staff members 24 hours a day, seven days per work. Only the overnight shift has openings right now, however.

Covenant has 500 volunteers of all ages, backgrounds and cultures helping in 40 different service areas around the hospital. See the hospital's website for more information about applying.