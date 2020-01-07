Cyber threats up 40 percent in Tuscola County as international tension rises

(01/07/20) - Cyber security experts are on high alert for potential threats as tensions rise with Iran.

In Tuscola County, Chief Information Officer Eean Lee sent an email to employees reminding them of basic cyber safety protocols in light of increasing threats.

The county has been getting alerts from the Department of Defense, Homeland Security, Cyber Infrastructure Security Agency and others warning of potential Iranian threats.

"Forming asymmetric attacks on us, meaning things we haven't seen before. New methods, new attempts," Lee said.

Just since Monday, Lee said the county has seen a 40 percent increase in attempts to get into the network.

Lee said the county operates a, "network of zero trust." But even with that level of security additional measures can be taken.

"We've tightened up our threshold for tolerance quite a bit. The amount of scrutiny we're on other traffic and emails has definitely gone through the roof," he said.

Even something as simple as a password reset request is under the microscope.

"I had one this morning that I just called them directly to make sure that that's the legit person doing it instead of following a text message or an email," Lee said.

He added emails and cell phones can be hacked, so talking to a person is the best defense.

Lee said there's a lot to protect in places like Tuscola County, including everything from court records to employee databases.

"They're targeting infrastructure, services to the people to try to disrupt our way of life to prove their significance in the world," he said.

Lee said even if someone has limited knowledge about cyber security, there's something pretty simple they can do at home. He suggests routinely restarting home computers so any necessary updates, including security updates, are completed.

"Just be vigilant. Really think about where you're clicking, practice safe online practices. Try to find some free security awareness training," Lee said. "Safety is no accident."