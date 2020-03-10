Cynthia Neeley elected to finish husband’s term in Michigan House

(3/10/2020) – Michigan House staff won’t have to change the last name on the door of the 34th District state representative’s office.

Sheldon Neeley resigned the seat in December after he was elected mayor of Flint. His wife, Cynthia Neeley, was elected Tuesday to complete his term in Lansing for the rest of 2020.

The 34th District covers most of Flint and part of Burton. Cynthia Neeley is excited to get busy in Lansing as an advocate for Flint and its children.

“Sheldon and I are a team, but we are individuals and I am capable of going to Lansing and taking on those challenges and working for the city of Flint,” she said.

Cynthia hopes to boost K-12 education funding to put Flint children on equal footing with other children around the state.

“I want to make sure we take that fight to Lansing to make sure our children have the same ability as anyone else in the state of Michigan,” she said.

Neeley beat Republican Adam Ford at the polls Tuesday. He acknowledged the long odds of winning the seat in the district that traditionally votes for Democrats, but he hopes his campaign spurs some action.

“Even if I can’t win, at least I can raise some of these issues and maybe help candidates in the future,” Ford said.

He was hoping to push for changes in Lansing that would boost Michigan State Police presence on Flint’s north side to reduce response times. He said callers often wait hours waiting for police to respond in his neighborhood.

Ford also wanted to boost education funding and push for more transparency with Flint water crisis recovery efforts.

“A lot of people don’t seem to know what’s going on, including myself,” he said. “I’m concerned about getting the pipes replaced correctly.”