Cynthia Neeley moves on in low turnout special primary for 34th District House Seat

(01/07/2020)- Campaign signs surrounded Bethel United Methodist Church in Flint, Tuesday.

Candidates and their surrogates were also there, trying to make one last pitch to sway those on the fence.

But who was not here at the polls? Voters.

"Been kind of low, I think we a little over a 100 here." said candidate Sean Croudy.

Croudy was one of the 11 candidates that was on the ballot Tuesday to replace Sheldon Neeley as State Representative for the 34th District.

A House seat that represents the majority of the city of Flint.

"It's just hard to push I guess. Maybe distrust in the community, distrust in the government, but who knows," said candidate Sean Croudy.

Claudia Perkins-Milton said many Flint residents may not have even been aware there was a special primary taking place Tuesday.

"I don't think it was publicized like it should have been"

In the 2010 census, Flint had a population of 95,943.

67,704 of those people live in the 34th District.

62,242 are registered to vote.

Cheryl Jackson is one of them. Jackson came out after work to cast her ballot.

"My husband told me he was number 16, so I'm hoping I'm over a 100," she said.

Jackson wasn't off by much. At around 4:30 p.m. with 3 1/2 hours until the polls closed, 129 people had voted at precincts 40 and 41.

"Maybe people don't think it's as important but any opportunity we have to get out to vote is very important, Jackson said.

Cynthia Neeley will face the only Republican candidate, Adam Ford, in March for the General election.