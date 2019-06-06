D-Day history brought to life in Frankenmuth

(06/06/19) - While many of our veterans who survived D-Day have since passed, their memories from that day live on.

On the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion, which is considered a turning point in World War II, the Michigan Heroes Museum remembered D-Day.

The special event was called, "Operation Overlord Remembered".

"To remember them, to remember their sacrifice, remember what they did. These are 18, 19, 20-year-old kids, jumping in the middle of the night behind enemy lines," said Collections Manager John Auger at the Michigan Heroes Museum in Frankenmuth.

The uniform Auger wore is what paratroopers like Donald R. Burgett wore on D-Day.

Burgett passed away two years ago, but made a lasting impression on Auger. Auger remembers Burgett telling him about when he badly injured his arm a week after the invasion. "They repaired that in England, and he right back jumping again in Holland in September."

The museum offers first-hand accounts from our military members, as well as artifacts from their time in the service.

"Everything we have, everything we're able to do, all of our freedoms here in this country we owe to all these men and women in uniform. From the Revolutionary War all the way up to today," Auger said.

