DEVELOPING: Caro Center to remain open, details to be released today

(07/30/19 ) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will announce that the Caro Center will remain open in some capacity later today.

The long-awaited announcement comes after the state halted building a new psychiatric center in Caro.

The Whitmer Administration hired a consultant to look at what would be best for mental health care in the state.

The consultant's recommendations lead to the state keeping 84 beds for mental health patients in Caro. It's expected the state will either build a scaled-down version from the one that was originally proposed during the Snyder Administration, or renovate the existing Caro Center buildings.

The state's report is due at later this afternoon. Stay with ABC12 News for new developments.