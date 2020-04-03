DIY face mask patterns sweeping internet amid new guidance from White House, CDC

Because of supply shortages, despite that guidance from the president, advising Americans in coronavirus hot spots to wear some form of facial protection, N-95 masks and even basic surgical masks need to be reserved for first responders and those on the front lines. Do it yourself personal protection has proven a somewhat effective alternative and you'll find lots of options.

While it’s a grim reality outfitting America with personal protective equipment, leave it to the internet to give that new DIY trend a life of its own.

Delving into the depths of the internet with that newfound free time, your browser fills with literally thousands of options.

Everything from a professional looking mask, to those that fall short of hitting the mark.

If you’ve never worked with patterns – most are easy to read, easy to understand and relatively easy to put together with minimal sewing skills. Potentially the most important question you’ll have to ask yourself: do I want polka dots or paisley?

Important note: putting one of these DIY masks together is an effort not necessarily geared to prevent the wearer from getting sick, but to prevent that person from passing any potential coronavirus onto someone else. As the world learned just recently, a large percentage of those who are spreading this aren’t showing many of the hallmark symptoms and may not even know they’re sick.

Experts tell us the choice of fabric, however, does make a big difference in terms of the level of protection.

A woven fabric is ideal and so called quilter’s cotton got high marks in testing based on its high thread count and tighter weave. But, because the idea is that some is better than none, in a pinch, feel free keep it simple and use what you have on hand.

For more information, see the links below.

