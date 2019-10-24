DNR: Chronic wasting disease found in second Gratiot County deer

(10/24/2019) - Hunters are being asked to remain vigilant in part of Gratiot County after a 2-year-old deer was found with chronic wasting disease.

A hunter killed the deer in Hamilton Township on the east side of Gratiot County. Another deer with CWD was found in Gratiot County during the 2018 hunting season, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

CWD is a fatal neurological condition found in deer, elk and moose. Other counties with confirmed CWD cases in recent years include Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kent and Montcalm.

“When we find CWD a few townships over from a prior detection in the same county, it becomes increasingly important to discover if and where additional cases might be within that county,” said DNR deer and elk specialist Chad Stewart. “In light of this new detection, we ask hunters in southeastern Gratiot and southwestern Saginaw counties, especially, to have their deer tested this year.”

Hunters in southeastern Gratiot County and southwestern Saginaw County are asked to make sure their deer get tested. Check stations are located at the DNR field office in St. Charles, McNabb Park in Ithaca and Bellingar Packing in Ashley.

The DNR also is asking hunters to continue harvesting deer this season and dispose of leftover parts in the trash. Hunters are encouraged to harvest additional does in CWD monitoring areas with the correct license.