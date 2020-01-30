DNR: Ice remains unsafe on Saginaw Bay and is deteriorating

(1/30/2020) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is warning fishermen of unsafe ice on Saginaw Bay and many inland lakes this winter.

DNR Sgt. Ron Kimmerly, who is the area law supervisor for the Saginaw Bay area, said the ice near Bay City State Park and on both sides of the bay is not safe and continues to worsen amid above average temperatures.

Poor ice conditions caused several snowmobiles, a utility terrain vehicle and a pickup truck all broke through the ice on Houghton Lake during the final weekend of the 70th Tip-Up Town, which concluded Sunday.

“Ice conditions are not as good as most years,” said Sgt. Jon Wood, who is the area law supervisor for the Roscommon area. “It’s important for anyone venturing onto the ice to use extreme caution. No ice is ever considered safe, and several people have experienced that firsthand this year.”

DNR officers encourage anyone venturing on or near ice to use extreme caution, wear a life jacket and have a plan in mind for how to react if they fall into the water.

Anyone planning to spend time on the ice should let someone on shore know about their plans and where they plan to be.