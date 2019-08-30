DNR records 40th cougar sighting in Upper Peninsula since 2008

(8/30/2019) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is confirming its 40th cougar sighting in the state since 2008.

A trail camera on public land in Delta County in the southern Upper Peninsula captured the latest image around 8:55 p.m. Aug. 17. The cougar appeared to be moving toward a stand of cedar trees.

Cody Norton, a large carnivore specialist with the DNR’s bear and wolf program, visited the area with the DNR's cougar to substantiate the report.

The most recent cougar sighting before this came during daylight hours on July 7 in Gogebic County in the western Upper Peninsula.

All but one of the 40 cougar sightings confirmed in Michigan over the past 11 years have been in the Upper Peninsula. Some sightings likely were the same cougar moving around the wild, according to the DNR.

Cougars, which are also referred to as mountain lions, are endangered in Michigan. The DNR doesn't believe there is a breeding population of the animals in the state, however.

State biologists believe Michigan's cougars came from a larger population out west in South Dakota, Wyoming and northwest Nebraska, based on genetic testing of two poached cougars.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, cougars were once the most widely distributed land animal in the Western Hemisphere. They are native to Michigan, surviving in coastal marshes, mountains and forests.

However, trappers and hunters decimated their population around the beginning of the 20th century. Cougars have been eliminated from about two-thirds of their historic range.