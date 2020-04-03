DNR warns of increased fire danger; most outdoor burning banned in Michigan

(4/3/2020) - Outdoor burning larger than a campfire already isn't allowed in Michigan under the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

But the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is warning that fire danger is on the rise for anyone who violates the order. Fire crews have responded to a number of wildfires statewide caused by backyard burning.

The largest was a 21-acre fire in Presque Isle County that started from a resident burning debris.

“We know everybody wants to get out and get things cleaned up, but we need to make sure our emergency response resources are available when and where they are needed during this time,” said Dan Laux, fire supervisor for the DNR Forest Resources Division. “Less open burning means less potential for escaped fires.”

Only campfires for recreation and warming, along with some agricultural burning, is allowed anywhere in Michigan. Burn barrels also are allowed if they have a screen or lid on top and a three-foot radius of noncombustible material around them.