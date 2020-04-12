DTE Energy crews preparing for possible power outages from strong winds on Monday

(4/12/2020) - As high winds are in the forecast for Monday, power companies are gearing up for possible power outages.

DTE Energy released a statement Saturday that said crews are getting ready for potentially a significant number of power outages.

This comes as a High Wind Watch has been posted by the National Weather Service for much of Michigan. Wind gusts of over 50 mph are possible Monday afternoon.

Customers are encouraged to prepare for possible power outages now. People can do that by charging all mobile devices, assembling an emergency kit, and visiting DTE's website for tips on keeping refrigerated or frozen food safe during an outage.

DTE reminds people to stay at least 20 feet away from a downed power line and to never drive over a downed line. The energy company also said that people should never use a portable generator inside of their home.

DTE is taking extra precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well. Crews will be wearing face masks where appropriate and employees and contractors are being trained on proper hygiene, practicing social distancing and washing equipment between jobs.

DTE asks that if people do see crews in their neighborhoods to stay at least six feet away.

Due to the pandemic, customers are also asked to refrain from calling the customer service line unless it is an emergency (like a downed power line). That customer service line can be reached at 800-477-4747.

Power outages can be reported through the DTE Energy Mobile App or online.