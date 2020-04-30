DTE offering up to $40 million in savings to customers this summer

(4/30/2020) - DTE Energy is passing along $30 million to $40 million in savings to customers this summer due to lower fuel prices during the coronavirus pandemic.

The electric and gas utility says lower fuel prices this spring have significantly reduced the amount of money spent on generating power. Those savings will appear on customers' June and July bills.

"We know that many Michiganders are experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Trevor Lauer, president of the electric company at DTE Energy. “That’s why we feel it is important to apply some relief for upcoming June and July bills to help ease some of the financial burdens being experienced by our customers and the communities we serve."

DTE also is offering a Personalized Service Protection program to help customers affected by coronavirus who are having difficulty paying their bills. The program helps people keep utility service during the pandemic.

DTE customers who aren't able to pay their bills should contact the billing department for help with deposit waivers, payment extensions and flexible repayment plans.

More utility payment assistance for customers of all companies is available by calling 211.

The Michigan Public Service Commission issued an order on April 15 requiring all utilities to put the following protections in place:

-- Suspend service disconnections to vulnerable, low-income and senior citizen customers through June 1.

-- Allow customers diagnosed with or exposed to coronavirus to receive a 30-day medical hold.

-- Waive deposits and reconnection fees for anyone experiencing a hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

-- Offer flexible payment plans for customers affected by the coronavirus pandemic and connect customers with financial assistance programs.