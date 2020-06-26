DTE seeking approval for 70 wind turbines in Midland, Saginaw counties

(6/26/2020) - DTE Energy is working to get the approval it needs to bring a new wind farm to two Mid-Michigan counties.

The project known as "Meridian Wind" is awaiting the go-ahead from the Michigan Public Service Commission, which could come in the next two weeks.

A DTE spokesperson says it would bring about 70 wind turbines to three townships: Mount Haley and Porter in Midland County and Jonesfield in Saginaw County.

Permits for construction would also need approval after support is granted from the state to move forward.

If it all goes smoothly, DTE hopes to begin construction next spring and have Meridian Wind up and running by the end of 2021.