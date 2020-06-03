Da Edoardo North in Grand Blanc prepares for reopening

"I'm very excited to see customers I haven't seen in a long time. We've had a lot of customers coming in since the day we opened 20 years ago that we haven't seen in months so most of us are very excited to get ready for that customer interaction," Hanna Barbieri said.

On June 8th, Da Edoardo North in Grand Blanc will finally open their doors for customers to dine-in. To start, they will only be open for dinner at 50% capacity following all protocols laid out by Governor Whitmer.

"There would be 81 people allowed in the restaurant, but our patio can be at 100% capacity so the patio will be open at 100% with 6 feet within each table," said owner Ed Barbieri.

As Michigan enters phase 4 of reopening the state, some states around the country have already started that progress. Ed Barbieri and his team turned to those states for ideas to jump start their reopening preparations..

"We went down to Florida and we saw what they did. We picked it up from there. They put plexiglass up, we're going to be doing that as well. And how they seperated the tables and all the servers were wearing masks so they'll be doing that here too," said Barbieri.

While it might look a little different inside, this family hopes you feel right at home the second you walk through the doors

"I think the precautions we're going to take will feel like the new normal and we'll get used to it.," said Hanna Barbieri, lead server.

The last few months have been tough, but sticking together and staying strong has been the key in keeping this family tradition

"I've been doing this now for a long time with my father who passed away back in April so just to carry on his legacy,” said Ed Barbieri. “He's watching making sure we get through this together."

