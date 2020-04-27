Dairy farmers struggle with low milk prices

(4/27/20) - The pandemic has made the country's food supply vulnerable, and it's not just meats -- it's dairy farmers feeling the impact too.

The nation's economy has slowed to nearly a halt due to COVID-19.

That has put extra pressure on dairy farmers because they can't afford to stop production, but also can't afford to keep losing money.

"The cows have to be milked every day and fed. We just got through four years of bad milk prices, and things were starting to look up a little bit, and now this is hit," said Weil's Dairy Farm owner Dan Weil.

Milk prices have fallen nearly 50% since last Thanksgiving, due to lower consumption, especially on the commercial side, as schools and businesses closed due to coronavirus.

Prices for products like cheese and butter have also slid, even though there was an initial run at the grocery store, similar to toilet paper.

Weil's farm has been able to adapt to stringent social distancing with the use of robotic milkers.

But, it's also created a problem.

"We put in the robots and we were kind of expecting milk prices to increase. And they were starting to increase, and so we were feeling pretty good about it, and then now we have the coronavirus and things have plummeted, and so, we're just trying to get through this time with the extra payments that we have," commented Dan Weil's daughter Stephanie.

And prices could remain soft for a while, until demand picks up again.

"There's a fair amount of dairy products that are exported, so that has come to a halt, so that is affecting the market a lot," Dan Weil added.

Weil says he's cut costs where he can and has applied for a small business loan to help stay in business until the market improves.