Damp day 2 of Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise brings out colorful cars, personalities

(8/15/2019) - Day 2 of the Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise brought some rain, but it didn't dampen the crowds checking out the classic and unique automobiles.

Day 2 of the Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise brought rain, but it didn't dampen the spirits of people watching along the 10-mile route along Saginaw Street.

On and off showers fell on the 10-mile route along Saginaw Street from Flint to Grand Blanc through the evening. People watching at the Burton Mega-site put their umbrellas up and down to dodge the raindrops.

All ages came out, from grandparents to young children.

Along the way, ABC12 got to know Stephanie from Davison, who enjoys showing off her father's 1967 Dodge Coronet. She fondly recalls showing the car with him at Back to the Bricks.

Roy from Flushing is still working on his 1962 Ford Falcon, which his wife and her friend hid inside to avoid the rain.