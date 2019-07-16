Dangerous heat wave builds into Mid-Michigan

"Dangerous heat" is not a weather term used commonly in Michigan. Especially after what seems like the longest spell of below average temperatures in recent memory. However, now it is time for The Mitten to get in on the action.

Temperatures have already spiked into the 90s several times this season, but not for this long of a duration. We're expecting 3-5 days of intense heat across the Great Lakes.

Starting Wednesday, the ABC 12 viewing area will be flirting with the 90s and easily surpassing that threshold by Thursday. The mercury will be closer to the century mark by Friday afternoon and into Saturday.

By the time Friday arrives, high temperatures will spike into the upper 90s with heat index values pushing 110 degrees. Those conditions will last into Saturday with very little relief coming during the overnight.

Heat index comes into play because of the high humidity levels expected with the heat. Temperatures in the lower 90s, plus high humidity, usually results in a heat index near 100 degrees.

The last time Michigan experienced this type of heat was back in August of 2016. Sure it wasn't all that long ago, but this type of heat every year is not common in our state.

Make sure you stay hydrated through the day and avoid any strenuous activity during the hottest hours of the afternoon. Be mindful of pets, and check on neighbors who may not have A/C.