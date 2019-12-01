Dangerous winter storm impacting air and road travel in Mid-Michigan; at least two people dead in storm-related incidents elsewhere

(12/01/19) - There have been delays reported Sunday morning at MBS International Airport in Freeland.

At least two flights to Detroit have been delayed as a winter storm hits the area, bringing a mix of ice, freezing rain and snow.

At least one arriving flight from Chicago O'Hare was delayed as well at MBS. Remember to check with your airline directly about your flight status.

The Associated Press is reporting an average of 15 minute delays at O'Hare and Midway airports in Chicago.

"The companies have canceled 27 flights at O'Hare and two at Midway as people scramble to get home on the year’s busiest travel weekend," the Associated Press said.

Motorists coming back home after the Thanksgiving holiday are also feeling the pain of the storm. The AP reports that heavy snow is being dumped from parts of California to the northern Midwest.

There have also been multiple weather-related tragedies reported. Weather is not being ruled out as the cause of this deadly airplane crash in South Dakota on Saturday. Sadly, a 5-year-old boy has died in Arizona after a vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a runoff-swollen creek. A storm-related death also was reported in South Dakota.