Data protection amendment could end up on Michigan ballot in November

(6/11/2020) - A proposed constitutional amendment to consider electronic communication and data as personal property has unanimously passed the Michigan Senate.

If it passes the state House, voters would decide in November whether or not to amend the Michigan Constitution to require law enforcement to obtain a warrant to search emails and cellphones seized during an arrest.

Sen. Jim Runestad says the change is essential to preserve personal privacy now that smartphones and other technologies are an integral part of daily life.

"Americans shouldn’t be forced to choose between using new technologies and protecting their privacy from authority," he said.