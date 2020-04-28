Daughter, 81-year-old mother survive coronavirus together

(4/28/2020) - After a full month at the hospital, an 81-year-old great grandmother is home and in recovery, defying the odds of a virus that preys on the older generation.

The Flint native and her daughter were both diagnosed with COVID-19 at the end of March.

They weren't able to be together at the hospital, fighting just rooms apart.

“Stay home because this stuff is nothing to play with. I am a living witness,” 81-year-old Norma Henry said.

Her daughter, Diane Johnson, added, “I was sick, the doctors were like Diane you were sick. But, you wasn't nowhere as sick as your mother.”

One month ago, the pair was admitted to Hurley Medical Center just one day apart.

“When I tell you this thing beats your body up bad,” Johnson started. “Your body aches in a way that you can't even describe. It feels like you've been hit by a plane, train, bus.”

Doctors sent Johnson home April 1st to continue her recovery. That same day, her mother was put on a ventilator.

Henry said that was the last thing she wanted to happen.

“My girlfriend of 60-some years called me and she - it hit me -- she raised her voice at me and she said, you sign those papers, you go get on that ventilator,” Henry explained. “If it hadn't have been for my girlfriend, I'd have been gone because I didn't want to be on it.”

Nine days later, she came off that ventilator and moved out of the ICU. Two weeks after that, she arrived home to the cheers of her granddaughter and great-grandchildren.

“Ooooh that's the best thing!” Henry said. “My face lit up like a child in a candy store. Ooh I was so happy!”

“By the grace of God is that I still have my mother and grandmother here, when a lot of people didn't make it through, you know, to this,” Ebony Dixon said. “But, I was great -- very grateful, beyond grateful you know for that.”

Only able to get updates periodically on both of them for the last month, Dixon said she credits her faith with helping her stay positive.

“Yu know, you can go to bed and wake up tomorrow and someone can be gone,” she explained. “I'm very happy. It has been a long stressful month.”

Johnson and Henry added they owe Hurley's staff for guiding them to recovery.

“I was trying to give up, but in the meantime, the nurses was telling me ‘Ms. Henry, you know you came a long way, keep fighting, keep fighting. Don't give up, keep fighting,’” Henry said. “They were so nice. They kept encouraging me to don't give up.”