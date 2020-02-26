Daughter accused of turning off 78-year-old mother's ventilator

(2/26/2020) - Corrine Damm has been charged with attempted murder after telling police that she turned off her mother's ventilator because she couldn't watch her in pain.

The 78-year-old woman survived after her ventilator was turned back on to help her breathe again.

The incident happened on Feb. 1 at the Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Gladwin. Staff members reportedly turned the ventilator back on after about 60 seconds.

Damm called police herself to report what happened. She was released on bond after arraignment.