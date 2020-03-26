Daughter concerned for mother after Kith Haven employee tests positive for the coronavirus

(03/26/2020) - An employee at a Flint nursing home tests positive for the coronavirus.

Valerie Paige says her mother who is over 80 years old with dementia, has been living at the Kith Haven Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Flint, since the summer of 2019.

On Wednesday, her brother called and explained that an employee contracted the coronavirus.

"It's very scary. You hear about the death toll rising, and you hear about people dying quickly from it and with my mom being there, different workers are with her daily, so you don't know if she's going to be okay or not," Paige said.

She spoke with the Director of Nursing, which put some of her fears to rest, assuring her that the employee was no longer there and that her mother was okay.

Still, Paige says she can't help feeling concerned because some things are out of her control.

"Are they wiping down surfaces as they should? Are they making sure she's washing her hands as she should? Those types of things concern me because I can't be there. I can't go, of course, so I just have to hope that they're doing those things," Paige said.

The center released a statement on Thursday, saying they are continuing to screen and monitor staff members for signs and symptoms of the virus.

Residents who were in contact with the affected staff member are being monitored closely and isolated from other residents. They also continue to follow visitor restriction guidelines from the CMS and CDC.

"I'm hoping that this virus will soon be weakened. Get it under control, and she'll continue to be okay, and they'll continue to monitor her, as well as the other residents there. Hopefully, everything will be okay," Paige said.

Paige says she also asked if the worker was on the same floor as her mother, but she says they couldn't provide that information.

The release also does not provide the name of the employee.

