Davis Cartage Co. in Corunna hosting hiring fair for drivers, mechanic

(8/23/2019) - A Corunna company has immediate openings for regional Class A and B CDL drivers.

Davis Cartage Company is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its facility at 230 Sleeseman Dr. Anyone unable to make Saturday's event can stop by from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Drivers should have two years of experience and a clean driving record. They make an average of $60,000 pear year and are eligible for a $1,250 signing bonus.

The company also is hiring an experienced mechanic. Pay is based on skill level for that position.

Davis Cartage offers paid vacation after a year, health insurance after 90 days and participation in a 401K program after six months.