Davison Athletic Club reopens, defying Gov. Whitmer's order

(06/04/2020) -- The Davison Athletic Club has reopened early, defying Gov. Whitmer's orders that keeps gyms and salons closed for now.

"I would probably have to proceed with a lot of caution," said member Dave Williams.

That's only because Williams has some pre-existing health conditions that put him at a little higher risk for contracting COVID-19.

Williams has been a member at the club for 15 years, and he knows it wasn't an easy choice management had to make, but trusts their decision.

"There's a lot of businesses that are open and have gone against the governor's orders and I don't know where you draw the line," he said.

Governor Whitmer has said she hopes to have gyms and salons open by 4th of July weekend. But the club's manager, Ryan Minto said over the phone, he just couldn't wait any longer.

They've followed the rules and laws until now and understand opening early does come with legal risks. Minto said a number of precautions are being taken including temperature taking, 50 percent capacity, social distancing and leaving the use of masks optional for those using the club.

"These people are hurting. It's a rough time. Times are tough. People are out of work, especially these small business people. They've got to make a living," Williams added.

ABC12 reached out to the Attorney General's Office to see if they'll follow up to enforce the governor's orders. The AG's office said they're confident the appropriate local officials will take the necessary enforcement steps to protect the people of that community.

Calls were also placed to the Davison Police Department, but were not returned.