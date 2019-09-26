Davison Community Schools reports scabies case

(9/26/19) - A health warning was issued for parents from Davison Community Schools.

It said a case of scabies was reported this week at Central Elementary.

According to the health department, the skin infection is caused by a microscopic mite.

It said scabies is spread by prolonged contact with an infected person.

It said it could also be spread through contact with items such as clothes, bedding or towels.

Symptoms included pimple-like irritations, especially in areas where skin folds, like between fingers and toes.

Parents who suspected their child had scabies were advised to contact their doctor as soon as possible.

