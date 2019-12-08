Davison Township gearing up for 4th annual Trail of Lights

(12/08/19) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially in Davison Township as the Township gets ready for the 4th annual Trail of Lights!

Thousands of lights will be on display at the Robert Williams Nature and Historical Learning Center starting December 15.

The display will be open December 12 for Tails 'n' Trails where people are welcome to bring their dog to see the lights.

People are welcome to come walk the trail on select dates after the 15th.

Admission is $2 per person.

