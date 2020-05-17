Davison celebrates 'Class of 2020' with special signs

(5/17/20) - It is a graduation season unlike any other. But Mid-Michigan is celebrating its hardworking seniors.

With big ceremonies on hold, communities are getting creative to congratulate the Class of 2020.

Davison is celebrating seniors with about 400 signs featuring the names of graduates.

Lesley Howe of Firecracker Marketing & Promotions came up with the idea to celebrate the class and give the graduates and parents something to smile about.

"I didn't realize how much this would truly mean. And I keep hearing it to the point where parents and grandparents have teared up, seeing their kids and grandkids name out there in the signs. It's been amazing. So I'm very proud of them."

Mayor Tim Bishop also provided a free lunch on Saturday. He said his son is among the many seniors who are staying strong in the pandemic.

"If you think about it, they walked out of school one day and that's all they did... I remember when I walked out of school as a senior. The cap and gown, you were high fiving your friends, people were hugging and crying. It was a great day and these kids basically they don't get that. This was a big moment for them. They're taking pictures with their signs, so we're all happy for them. It's a good day."

Meanwhile, in Grand Blanc Township, the Ottawa Hills Residents Association held a parade Saturday to honor high school and college graduates.

ABC 12 congratulates all Mid-Michigan seniors.

If you'd like to give a shout-out to your senior, email a picture of your decorated door to Angie Hendershot at angie.hendershot@abc12.com.

You can also post it on social media with #abc12seniorshoutout.