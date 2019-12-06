Davison celebrates football state championship during Parade of Lights

(12/6/2019) - The Davison varsity football team made history last week, bringing back the school's first-ever state title.

Davison's Parade of Lights continued the community's celebration of the Cardinals' football state championship.

They celebrated the accomplishment Friday at the city's Parade of Lights. The Cardinals hadn't even advanced to the state finals before winning the championship on Nov. 30.

The Cardinals have said all season that community is everything to them, so the players were excited to share the glory with their fans, who supported them this fall.