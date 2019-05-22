Davison child in critical condition after crash outside Continental North Mobile Home Park

(5/22/2019) - A child was listed in critical condition after a family driving home in their minivan crashed in front of the Continental North Mobile Home Park on Tuesday evening.

A child was listed in critical condition after a crash in front of Continental North Mobile Home Park on M-15 in Richfield Township.

The crash happened on M-15 at Harding Drive in front of the park around 7 p.m.

Police say a family of five -- father, mother and three children -- was driving home when another vehicle collided with their minivan. All five were taken to Hurley Medical Center, where the child remained critical on Tuesday.

Conditions of the four other family members were not known. The driver of the other vehicle did not report any injuries.

The Davison Area Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash but could not say how the vehicles collided.