Davison community prepares for first state semi-finals since 2008

(11/22/19) - Out of hundreds across the state, only 32 football teams remain. Each one fighting for a chance to play at Ford Field.

To get there, they'll have to win state semi-finals first.

On Friday night, one mid-Michigan team is preparing in hopes of making school history on Saturday.

Fortunately, they aren't facing this alone, and the community has rallied around them.

"We want them amped. We want them ready. We want them in beast mode to be on that field," Team Mom, Michel Valkoun said.

Candy jars, a team dinner, and even cards from 4th graders are just a few small examples of how Davison is showing that this is more than just a game.

After an impressive 6-0 start, Davison is continuing to breathe life into it's community.

Now, sitting at 10-2, they know fully what the people want.

"They always talk about Ford Field. Got to get to Ford Field. Got to get to Ford Field. I tell them, 'You just got to play one game at a time, but still, it's in the back of their minds.' Got to get to Ford Field," Quarterback, Brendan Sullivan said.

The cardinals are making their first appearance in the state semi-finals since 2008, and the community felt a sense of pride in an already-fruitful season.

"People are coming out in droves. They spent their time to make their signs and really put their heart and soul into cheering on our boys who put their heart and soul on the field," Valkoun said.

Following a team dinner on Friday night, there's also a Saturday-morning community send-off parade on Clark Street. A police escort will take the kids out of town and on their way to take on Sterling Heights Stevenson at Troy Athens High School.

"It's going to get me more hyped up because I'm getting more confidence just knowing that there's a whole city behind my back supporting us," Sullivan said.

Head Coach Jake Weingartz applauds the community support and says it's unlike any other place he's ever been.

"They're class acts in the hallways and out in the public. I think that really too for community members seeing them act with high character again just brings the community together and they really want to support young men who are doing things the right way on and off the field," Weingartz said.

The community send-off will be tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m.