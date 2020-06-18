Davison father and daughter share an unique lifetime bond

(6/18/2020) - Father's Day is a day to celebrate dads all-around the world and give them gifts.

Well for Maddie Goyette, she believes that her dad already has the ultimate gift.

"Me and my brothers always get him something special for Fathers Day. But, I think I am gift enough for him," she said laughingly.

Father's Day for Maddie is very special because about 6 years ago she thought she going to lose him when Tom Goyette, her dad, needed a liver transplant after being diagnosed with sclerosis cholangitis; a condition that hardens the liver.

"We went through the process of the trying to find a living donor. I think it was like 9 of them that went through," she explained.

Unable to find a match, Maddie looked inward to find a solution.

"She actually went behind our backs and got tested. It turned out to be a perfect match," said Tom. "The doctors were surprised and it was almost like divine intervention or something."

Maddie made the decision to give her dad about 65% of her liver.

"I just felt at the time it was something I needed to do to help my dad," she said.

After a successful procedure, the two woke up attached forever.

"I love her very much. My wife and I are super proud of her. The gratitude and the love for her is amazing," said Tom.

Maddie added, "It's something I would do all over again. I'm just really excited that he is still here with us."

A daughter giving her father a gift that will last a lifetime.